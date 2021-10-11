Ron Rivera adamant about not making drastic changes to the defense

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Following a disappointing 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera said he will not consider any major changes to personnel, or anything related to the scheme on the defensive side of the ball.

“That’s stuff that makes no sense to me right now.”

“This is probably the first time that I can really say that this was a matter of four or five plays on both sides of the ball.” Ron Rivera continued. If we do certain things and eliminate a couple of things here, you’ll see that we have a chance.”

Rivera explained how the defense did do certain things well, but admits some things could have been done differently, and executed properly. Third-down defense has been a big problem for the team; prior to the Saints game the team gave up nearly 60 percent of third downs on defense. But they would limit New Orleans four-of-11 from third downs.

When asked if Rivera would consider contributing more to the defensive play calling, he said he is “not going that way.”

“I like what we did. I thought what we did last week gave us an opportunity. So at the end of the day, what we’re going to do is we’re going to continue to work guys.” Rivera continued.

Two key plays stuck out from the game that headlined the defensive woes for Washington. The first was Deonte Harris’ 72-yard touchdown, where safety Landon Collins was caught out of position, after he said he was trying to disguise a blitz to trick Jameis Winston. The second was Marquez Calloway’s hail-mary touchdown, to end the first half. It was a play Landon Collins said the team was not prepared for, in his post game press conference.

Despite these major examples, Rivera believes that the team had a shot at winning the game, saying it would be a different story otherwise. Following that logic, he remained adamant about not making drastic changes at this stage in the season.

“When I feel that it needs to be done, I’ll do it. It’s that simple. Okay? We’re trying to build and create, and if you’re constantly mixing and changing and moving and doing things, you never really find out. If we had done anything drastically crazy last year, we did it after I felt that it was time to do it and that’s what we’re going to do here.”