Robinson football ready to prove people wrong in Friday’s regional final showdown vs. South County

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — Robinson football has had a great season, and they are not ready to go home just yet.

The Rams travel to South County on Friday to take on the returning state champs in the 6C Regional Finals. The Stallions were able to get the best of Robinson earlier in the season, but the team is ready to avenge that loss.

They are also attempting to do something no team has done to South County in over 20 games: and that’s get a win.

Robinson has been in the shadow of some teams in their district/region, such as South County and Lake Braddock. But after beating the Bruins last week in the region semis, and with a chance to take down the Stallions this week, the Rams are ready to earn some respect.

“We don’t have a lot of big, skill position players that make huge plays,” said senior quarterback Steve Hugney. “We just have a bunch of scrappy guys that do their job and give it their all for their teammates. I think that’s one of the reasons we have had success this year is we play for each other and we play to gain the respect we deserve.”

“A lot of people don’t think we can get it done,” said senior lineman (and Clemson commit) Tristan Leigh. “We’re always underestimated and I feel like we fuel off of that and it gives us motivation. We are happy to hear that because it just makes you better.”