Robin Lopez embracing job as role player with Wizards, not embracing mascot G-Wiz

Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez, left, plays around with the Washington Wizards mascot G-Wiz before an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Washington. The Bucks won 137-134 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – In his press conference today, new Wizards signing Robin Lopez addressed his beef with NBA mascots, specifically Wizards mascot G-Wiz. He also said he’s fascinated with Wizards, he won’t miss playing with his brother Brook Lopez and Hermione Granger tops his last of all Wizards and Witches.

Between all of the non-basketball talk, Lopez expressed his excitement to join Scott Brooks’ team and his job as a role player.

On Monday, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told the media that he told all centers that he met with in free agency that Thomas Bryant is the Wizards starting center. Lopez has no problem with that and is excited to play with Bryant and Mo Wagner.

“They’re already two really really smart bigs,” Lopez said. “Mo, he’s obviously an incredibly intelligent BBIQ player. And Thomas, he was amazing especially at the end of last season but I think just as long as they keep playing, they keep getting that in game experience, they’re gonna be fine. I’m relishing the opportunity to play with them and see what I can learn from them.”

Lopez is a 12-year NBA vet that has played with six teams prior to joining the Wizards. Last year, he played for Milwaukee with Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Brook Lopez.