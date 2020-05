Former Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor is returning to the Midwest.

The Wisconsin-native was picked up in the sixth round of the NFL draft at pick No. 193 overall by the Indianapolis Colts. He made 25 starts in his last two seasons at Penn State and racked up 16 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks during that time.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Windsor before he joins the NFL ranks for training camp.