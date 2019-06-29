Road to NCAA: Walkersville’s Myles Roberts

FREDERICK, Md.
Walkersville grad and Bridgewater football commit Myles Roberts talks about his decision to go with Bridgewater and the time he spent with his Walkersville football family.
by: Allif Karim
