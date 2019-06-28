Road to NCAA: Walkersville’s Alonso Hoes

FREDERICK, Md.
Walkersville grad and Salisbury football commit Alonso Hoes speaks about his time with the Lions and what it took for him to play at the next level.
by: Allif KarimPosted: / Updated:
FREDERICK, Md.
Walkersville grad and Salisbury football commit Alonso Hoes speaks about his time with the Lions and what it took for him to play at the next level.
LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App