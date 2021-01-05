Rivera talks QBs, what to do if Alex Smith’s calf becomes a problem

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — It’s a big week for the Washington Football Team as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday at Fedex Field.

The biggest uncertainty for Washington heading into the game is whether or not Alex Smith will be 100 percent. Smith has been dealing with a calf injury for weeks now, and while it didn’t affect him in Sunday’s game at Philly, it is still a big concern for the team.

Smith’s backup on Saturday will be Taylor Heinicke. Coach Rivera spoke today about what they might have to do on Saturday if Smith’s calf becomes a problem.

“The thing that we have to be willing to do and what we really have to think about is whether or not to rotate him in and out with [QB] Taylor [Heinicke],” said Rivera. “We have to look at it. There’s nothing you can do about it, that’s the truth of the matter. We’re going to play a very aggressive defense this week. Obviously, it’s something we most certainly have to look at.”