Rivera talks QB situation: Taylor Heinicke will start, Kyle Allen will play if situation presents itself

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — After having a four game winning streak to get to .500, the Washington Football Team has gone on a three game losing skid, and finds themselves in need of a mircale to make the playoffs.

Sunday night’s 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was a tough pill to swallow for head coach Ron Rivera, and has brought back up a topic that has been the focal point of this franchise for a long time: Who will be the starting QB moving forward?

Taylor Heinicke had another bad statistical outing against Dallas, completing under 32-percent of his passes, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. Kyle Allen eventully came in at QB and played out the rest of the game.

This week, Washington has a must win game against the Philadelphia Eagles. During his after practice press conference with the media, Rivera cleared up the QB situation for this week.

“If the situation presents itself and allows for it, Kyle will play,” said Rivera. “If it doesn’t, we’ll stick with Taylor. It’s not necessarily about having to evaluate these guys. It is really just about giving them a chance to play if the opportunity arises. As I said, Taylor is the starter and he’ll play. If the situation calls for it, we’ll give Kyle the opportunity to play as well.”

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at home against Philadelphia is scheduled for 1pm.