ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The Carson Wentz era has officially begun in the Washington Commanders franchise and Head Coach Ron Rivera hopes will stay that way for a long time.

Wentz was traded to Washington for picks from the Indianapolis Colts. In 17 games, he completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But things fell apart for Wentz at the end of the season when the Colts lost 26-11 to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a chance to clinch a playoff spot on the line.

“I think it was a year that had highs and lows, ups and downs.” said Wentz, “The way we finished, the way I finished was poor. And I think that definitely was tough to swallow. Tough to finish like that when we thought we had a chance to really do something special and kind of collapse. And I didn’t play well enough at the end there.”

Despite a report from The Athletic about Carson Wentz and the concerns from the Indianapolis Colts before his career started with the franchise; Wentz believes he had made strong relationships with his time with the Colts, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Reports are report and there are truth in some things.” said Wentz, “But if we try to combat every report, we run out of things to say. I just try to be myself. …I strongly feel I had amazing relationships with people in Philly and in Indy.”

Commanders’ Head Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Wentz would be their “QB1” moving forward, and has put his faith in Wentz based on what he’s seen on the field.

“What I’ve found very telling is when two team captains on the team that he just left, come out and were dumbfounded that he’s being traded but yet had nothing but positive things to say about him, that’s more than enough as far I’m concerned.” said Rivera, “The players know. If there is one thing that happens in this league, the players know exactly what is going on. The players know exactly who people are.”

Carson said he was “definitely surprised” by how his time came to an end in Indianapolis. But his focus shifts to his time as the new starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

“I just for me – come in and earn the respect of the guys in the locker room, the coaches, the fans.” said Wentz, “I know it’s not just going to be handed to me, I look forward to earning that respect and hopefully being a part of something special.”