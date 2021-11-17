Rivera, Heinicke get set to take on former team Sunday

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team looked out of it heading into last week’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A loss would have put them at 2-7 and a long shot to make the playoffs.

However, Washington pulled off the upset, defeating Tom Brady and the Bucs 29-19. The win puts them at 3-6 and makes this week’s matchup more important.

The team will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, head coach Ron Rivera’s former team. It is also Taylor Heinicke’s former team, and is where he got his first NFL start. To top off the headlines, Cam Newton is looking like the starter for Carolina, who was there when Rivera was coach.

“I’m pretty much going to try and stick to the mantra that this is a business trip,” said Rivera.

“I just kind of view them as another team on the schedule,” said Heinicke. “There is a little something there that you want to come back and win where you use to be. I think everyone feels that way. I wouldn’t say it’s anything extra.”

Even the rest of the players for Washington know how big this game is.

“I’m excited to go out there on Sunday,” said defensive tackle Daron Payne. “I know this is a big game for coach, and I just want to go out there and ball and get some more dubs in the category.”

Outside of those headlines, this game has huge playoff implications. Carolina is 5-5 and is currently sit as the 7th seed in the NFC (a.k.a the last wild card spot in playoffs). Washington is 3-6 and is 12th in the NFC, but there a lot of teams with two games of a wild card spot.