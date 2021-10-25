Rivera echoes message of consistency for final 10 games

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Following the 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Washington Football Head Coach Ron Rivera said he was pleased with the effort his guys showed on the field, highlighting “the fight in these guys”.

Washington would outgain the Packers by more than 100 yards, but would struggle on third down, going 4-of-11, and 1-of-4 on fourth down.

“We put ourselves in position. We make some plays then we give up some plays and we’ve got to be more consistent where we follow success.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera, when asked about what he wants to see improved after starting 2-5.

Defensively, Washington’s line performed well, accounting for three sacks, and a blocked field-goal attempt. But their secondary still allowed Aaron Rodgers to rack up three touchdowns, while shooting nearly eight yards of offense per play.

“You know, we have, for whatever reason, a mistake or turnover that pops up that’ll kind of throw us off our rhythm a little bit and then we try to regain it.” said Rivera, “We’ve got to be able to come out and pick up right where we left off at that half. And again, that’s, that’s the consistency in which I’m talking about.”

Ron Rivera would go on to say having some of their guys come back off injury would be beneficial for them, to regain that consistency.

“The one thing we’ve talked about is that it’s the lack of experience and understanding and feel for how things happen when you’re on the field. I think that would help us.” said Rivera, “I’m not gonna say that’s the reason that we’re not playing consistent, but I think that could help us and really play probably with a little bit more confidence.”

Rivera announced Ryan Fitzpatrick would have an MRI two weeks from now, and will be evaluated after that. Logan Thomas is “hopefully” get closer, as Rivera said it would be a week-to-week thing for him. There is no update on WR Dyami Brown yet, and the team will make a decision on Brandon Scherff when he is back on Wednesday.

Washington will prepare this week for the Denver Broncos (3-4), who have had their own battles with the injury bug.

Trade: Rams are sending LB Kenny Young and a 2024 7th-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for 2024 sixth-round pick, per sources.



Broncos have eight injured LBs, including six on injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

“I get it. I know the expectations were high coming into this year.” said Rivera, “The truth of the matter is we haven’t lived up to those. The thing that we have to do more than anything else is continue to work hard, continue to prepare and take it one game at a time focusing on that one game and quite honestly, win.”

Washington will play at Denver on Sunday, October 31st, at 4:25pm.