Rivera believes team is buying in, but not where they need to be

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — It was another tough loss by the Washington Football Team on Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs came into FedEx Field, defeating the burgundy and gold 31-13.

Washington is now 2-4 on the season, and are three games behind the division leading Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. However, that is the least of their problems.

The defense was able to force turnovers on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, but still allowed 30+ points in their fifth straight game. QB Taylor Heinicke also did not have a good performance, and now Washington is on a two game losing streak.

“I think they are buying in,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “I don’t think they are where we need to be.”

The head coach had a lot to say today in his weekly zoom call with the media.

“We got to continue to work and practice and get the guys to understand how things have to be done in order to give us the best chance to win. Not every week is going to be as productive as people want it to be, as we want it to be. So, we will just have to see and we will see what happens going forward.”

Washington travels to Lambeau this Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers.