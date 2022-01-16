Revolutionary Rivalry preview: George Mason, George Washington men’s basketball set to square off on MLK Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Monday, George Mason men’s basketball will travel to take on George Washington in the next installment of the Revolutionary Rivalry.

For the Patriots, it will be their first Atlantic-10 conference game of the season, and just their second game in the new year. For GW, this will be their third. However, throw all the records aside when these teams get together.

In the series history, it’s the Colonials who have the upper hand, but in recent years, it’s been the Patriots, winning six of the last eight games.

“The intensity is always high, no matter how we are doing because it is a rivalry game,” said Patriot junior guard Xavier Johnson. “We are going to expect the best from them, and we are going to try and give them our best.”

“When that ball goes up, this rivalry is a big deal,” said George Washington head coach Jamion Christian. “Those first box outs are going to be really physical. It’s just a great opportunity for our team to take another step.”

Monday is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and for both teams, it’s an honor to play the game of basketball on a day with so much meaning.

“We really tried taking time during the next few days to reflect on his legacy and how great of an American he was,” said George Mason head coach Kim English.

“It’s just something to be grateful about,” said GW sophomore Joe Bamisile. “Coming from a place where people were fighting for something, and now I can just do something I enjoy on a day that symbolizes, kind of, a fight.”

Tip off on Monday between George Mason and George Washington is scheduled for 2pm, weather permitting.