Revolutionary Rivalry Part II: #6 George Mason pulls away from #11 George Washington in 2nd half, advances to A-10 quarterfinals

RICHMOND, Va (WDVM) — After only having one matchup in the regular season, George Mason and George Washington met again in the second round of the Atlantic-10 Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Patriots, once again, came out victorious, beating the Colonials 73-59.

GW led in a low-scoring game 25-22 at the half. Both teams shot under 30-percent and committed a total of 20 fouls.

The second half was a different story, as both teams came alive and put more points on the board.

Colonial sophomore James Bishop put on a show, scoring a game-high 29 points. But it wasn’t enough to slow down the Patriots, who put up 51 points in the second half.

George Mason was able to pull away late in the game thanks to a 14-0 run and a 11-0 run in the second half. Freshman guard Ronald Polite had a career game, scoring 17 points off the bench to help the Patriots advance to the quarterfinals.

“We were focused on defense,” said Polite. “We just had each other’s back out there. We just kept pounding the rock and eventually the shots fell through.”

“I thought we defended at a really high level,” said George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen. “I thought we did that in the first half, I thought we did that in the second half.”

George Mason will take on the 3-seed Davidson on Friday at 5:30 at the Siegel Center in Richmond.