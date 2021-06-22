Retiring Frederick coach Rhodes and Catoctin coach Franklin share moment after Catoctin state championship win

Frederick high school baseball head coach Phil Rhodes, who is retiring after 30 years with the program, his honored on the field at the MPSSAA baseball state championships, after presenting Catoctin baseball head coach Mike Franklin with the MPSSAA 1A state championship trophy.

WALDORF, Md. (WDVM) – On Friday, after the Catoctin high school baseball team won the MPSSAA 1A state championship at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland, their head coach Mike Franklin shared a special moment with one of his mentors.

Franklin was presented the state championship trophy by Phil Rhodes, the Frederick high school baseball coach who is retiring after 30 years with the program.

“For 30 years, that guy did it the right way. And it didn’t matter if he was winning or losing,” Franklin said. “I mean he’s a kid first guy. He cares about people. He’s just a genuine good-hearted human being, that has served kids for over 30 years. So to watch him recognized and to have him present that to me, that couldn’t be more special. I love that guy.”

After playing college baseball at Salisbury University, Franklin was working as a substitute teacher at Frederick high school in the mid-1990s and asked a young Rhodes if he could have a position as an assistant coach on his staff. Rhodes happily added Franklin to his staff.

Franklin said that in his first year on Rhodes’ staff, the team made it to the state championship. About 25 years later, the two legendary local coaches had a full circle moment.

Rhodes tells WDVM that he did not know he would be honored on the field and mentioned by the PA announcer. He was pleasantly surprised.

“That moment with Michael was tremendous,” Rhodes said. “He’s just one of those guys that I’m so proud of what he’s done. Now he’s won multiple state championship and he’s just one of the classiest guys we have and being able to have that moment with him was special.”