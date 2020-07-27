Retherford left in waiting chasing Olympic dream

You will see a few former Penn State wrestlers try to make the Olympic team.

Penn State was set to host the Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center in April. Like pretty much everything else, COVID-19 canceled the event.

The Olympics have since been moved to the summer of 2021 in Tokyo. Retherford, like the rest of the Olympic hopefuls, is stuck stateside training, hosting camps and waiting for his chance to make his Olympic dream come true.

He had one of the greatest college careers of any athlete at Penn State. Retherford finished with two Hodge Trophies (college wrestling’s MVP award) and three NCAA championships.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.