Reports: Big Ten discussing rescheduling options for football season

So, you’re saying there’s a chance for fall football?
According to reports by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Athletic, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports, Big Ten football coaches held a meeting Friday on the possibility of reversing course and rescheduling the football season.
The Big Ten school presidents voted to postpone fall sports on Aug. 11. Now 17 days later, there is a possibility Big Ten football can return before the new year.
As it stands right now, the Big Ten and Pac-12 will not play sports in the fall. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 still plan on playing a fall football season despite a number of campuses closing down due to rising coronavirus cases.
The NCAA has moved fall sports championships to the spring not including FBS football which is still set for the fall. The College Football Playoff committee announced its national semifinals and national championship dates earlier this week.
The Big Ten could change course and try to start a season in November. According to the reports, a January start is more likely. The Big Ten has also discussed playing in domes in St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis and Syracuse (NY) to side step any potential winter weather.
The Big Ten coaches and athletic directors will not make a scheduling decision. A final decision on when the season starts will be left to the university presidents just like before.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.