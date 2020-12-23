Report: Washington football team settle sexual misconduct claim against Dan Snyder for $1.6 million in 2009

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – According to multiple reports, the Washington football team settled a sexual misconduct claim against team owner Dan Snyder, for $1.6 million back in 2009.

The New York Times first reported this information, and the Washington Post detailed that this settlement was worth $1.6 million.

The alleged incident, according to an anonymous source in the Post’s report, happened during a flight in 2009, on Dan Snyder’s private plane, while returning from the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The employee made the allegations in April 2009 and was later fired for cause in the same year. Despite that, she and the franchise, decided together that her file would be altered so as to indicate she resigned on her own.

Information about the settlement, according to the Washington Post, were revealed in a court records filed by the team’s minority owners, as part of a long battle to sell their team shares, citing the woman’s allegation, as “a serious accusation of sexual misconduct.”

The NFL is continuing its investigation into the franchise, after reports of alleged sexual harassment were made by former employees; during the month of July.