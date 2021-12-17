Report: Taylor Heinicke enters reserve/COVID-19 list, as Washington continue to struggle with outbreak

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The coronavirus outbreak continues to get worse for the Washington Football Team. Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, on Friday.

Earlier in the week, second-string quarterback Kyle Allen tested positive, and was placed on the COVID/Reserve list. Without both quarterbacks, Washington is forced to look outside for help.

Schefter reported that the team signed Garrett Gilbert on Friday, creating a quarterback room with Gilbert, Kyle Shurmur, and Jordan Ta’amu. Washington will not name a starter until pregame on Sunday.

Gilbert, 30, has only appeared in seven games in his NFL career. His first, and only start, was for the Cowboys last season, because of a mix of injuries woes, and COVID struggles. A 2014 sixth round pick for the Rams, Gilbert has thrown for 283 yards, with only one touchdown, and one interception.

Both Shurmur, and Ta’amu were signed this week to the practice squad.

Washington (6-7) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) on Sunday on the road, with crucial playoff implications on the line.