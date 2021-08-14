Report: Ohio woman sought protective order against Bauer

FILE – In this June 6, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. Bauer appeared in court Friday, July 23, 2021, to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Ohio woman sought a protective order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer last year after accusing him of punching and choking her without consent while they were having sex, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The allegations of sexual misconduct detailed in the story Saturday are similar to recent allegations by a California woman against Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

According to sealed court records and other documentation obtained by the Post, the Ohio woman said Bauer struck and choked her without her consent while they were having sex. He also allegedly sent her a text message from a phone number known to be registered to Bauer saying he doesn’t “feel like spending time in jail for killing someone.”

“And that’s what would happen if I saw you again,” Bauer allegedly wrote, according to the Post, prompting the woman to seek the protective order in June 2020.

The protective order in Ohio was the result of an ex parte proceeding, which means it was issued without a hearing from the other side. The protective order in California involving Bauer was issued the same way.

The Ohio woman tried in 2017 to show police photographs of injuries to her eyes, but instead she was arrested for underage drinking, according to a police report obtained by the Post, which said the report did not indicate whether her allegations were investigated. The newspaper did not disclose the woman’s age except to say she was a legal adult at the time.

The Post obtained photographs showing bruises on her face and blood in her eyes.

Bauer tweeted a statement Saturday disputing the Post’s report, calling it a “false narrative.” He said the newspaper had contacted “hundreds” of his female friends and acquaintances.

“Despite my representatives providing a wealth of contradictory evidence, documents, statements, and background information showing the pattern of disturbing behavior by this woman and her attorneys, The Washington Post opted to ignore much of this information and to run a salacious story disseminating defamatory statements, false information, and baseless allegations,” Bauer wrote.

Bauer said the woman harassed and physically assaulted him and also tried to “extort me for millions of dollars last year in exchange for her not coming forward with false claims.”

Bauer’s lawyer and agent, Jon Fetterolf, and agent Rachel Luba said in a statement that Bauer and the woman were in a consensual relationship from 2016-19 and that she pursued him, filing a “bogus protection petition” while “demanding $3.4 million for her to ‘remain silent.’”

The agents also called the physical abuse allegations “categorically false” in a statement to the Post. They said the photographs were years old “with no corroboration,” questioning both their validity and those of the alleged threatening messages.

Luba tweeted Saturday that “as a female it was a tough reality I had to accept, but this is not uncommon when it comes to celebrities—this is yet another example of how people abuse the temporary DVRO process in hopes of gaining publicity/money.”

The woman dropped the protection order six weeks after filing it, according to the newspaper.

Bauer has been on paid administrative leave since July 2 as authorities investigate allegations of sexual misconduct made by the California woman. His leave, which has been extended five times, currently runs through Friday.

A civil hearing for the temporary restraining order that was obtained against Bauer by that woman is scheduled for Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports