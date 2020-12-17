Report: Montgomery County cancels winter sports season

According to a report by The Washington Post, high school winter sports have been canceled in Montgomery County. (Photo: Kyle Melnick)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Winter sports including basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track, will not be played this winter, according to a report by Kyle Melnick of the Washington Post.

Per The Washington Post, Montgomery County Athletic Directors were told in an e-mail Wednesday that the county’s winter sports season has been canceled.

Montgomery County, which is the most populated country in the state, joins Prince George’s County in cancelling the winter season. Currently, both counties are hoping to begin fall sports in February.

This decision comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases have reached record highs nationwide and in Maryland.