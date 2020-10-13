REPORT: Jill Ellis is candidate for DC United head coaching job

FILE – In this May 25, 2019, file photo, United States women’s national soccer team head coach Jill Ellis smiles during a training session at Red Bull Arena, in Harrison, N.J. When Ellis stepped down as coach of the national team last year, U.S. soccer announced that it would endow a scholarship in Ellis’ name to support female candidates in pursuit of Pro, A and B coaching license courses. On Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, the federation announced the SheChampions Mentorship Program, designed to support each Pro and A license candidate. Ellis is among those who will mentor the women in the program. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – An ESPN report says that former U.S. women’s national soccer team head coach Jill Ellis is on the list of candidates for the open D.C. United head coaching job.

Ellis won two World Cup titles in two tries in 2015 and 2019. She posted a 106-7-19 record as head coach.

Ellis does have local ties, she played soccer for Robinson secondary school in Fairfax and collegiately at William & Mary. She was at points an assistant coach for the University of Maryland and the University of Virginia.

If hired, she would be the first female head coach in any major male sports league.

Ben Olsen was relieved of his duties as the team’s head coach after ten years. He is expected to remain with the organization.