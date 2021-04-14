Report: Former PSU star Lamar Stevens to sign multiyear contract with Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers’ T.J. McConnell (9) and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Lamar Stevens (8) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Cleveland. The Cavs won 116-106. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State star Lamar Stevens will be signing a multi-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to multiple reports.

It was first reported by NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier this afternoon.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing two-way forward Lamar Stevens to a multiyear NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2021

After not being drafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Stevens signed a two way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and made his NBA debut in December.

This season, Stevens has appeared in 37 games, averaging just over 13 minutes, 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. Back on March 19, he scored a career high 15 points and nabbed 11 rebounds in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

While at Penn State, Stevens finished second in school history in points scored with 2,207 total points. He also finished top five in rebounds and blocks.

In his last outing with the Cavs, Stevens played 17 minutes, scoring four points on three shot attempts against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Cavs take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7 p.m.