Report: Former PSU standout Calvin Booth to be promoted as Nuggets new GM

DENVER, CO. (WTAJ) — According to multiple reports, former Penn State basketball standout Calvin Booth is expected to be promoted as the Denver Nuggets next General Manager.

This comes after the Nuggets now former general manager Arturas Karnisovas left to join the Chicago Bulls‘ front office.

The Nuggets are planning to promote assistant general manager/10-year NBA vet Calvin Booth to general manager under Tim Connelly, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2020

Calvin Booth to be next GM of #Nuggets, moving up from assistant GM role. #MileHighBasketball https://t.co/XtqX4FHJV6 — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) April 19, 2020

Booth is in his third season with the Nuggets, serving as the assistant general manager during that time. Before landing his job with the Nuggets, Booth was the director of player personnel and pro personnel for the Minnesota Timberwolves for four seasons.

Booth enjoyed a successful college career, before transitioning to the NBA in 1999. In college, Booth was known as a rim protector, finishing with 428 blocked shots during his time with the Nittany Lions. He left Penn State in 1999 as the all time leader in blocks in both school history and Big Ten history.

Booth was taken in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, and was the last Nittany Lion selected in the NBA Draft until Tony Carr was drafted in 2018. He spent 10 seasons in the NBA, making pit stops for the Dallas Mavericks, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

Reports say due to the sports hiatus from the coronavirus, it’s unclear when the organization will make an official announcement.