Regional Wrestling recap: Westfield wins team title, Centreville crowns four champs

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Centreville High School hosted the 6D Regional Wrestling Championships.

Only two wrestlers per weight class move on to the state tournament next weekend in Virginia Beach.

Westfield High School won the tournament by a landslide, with nine wrestlers qualifying for the state meet (four winners).

Centreville placed second in the meet, with four wrestlers bringing home a regional crown.

Here’s the list of all of the state qualifiers by weight:

106 lbs. – Nolan Poch (Westfield), Jayden Loveranes (South Lakes)

113 lbs. – Stefan Hernandez (Centreville), Corey Nguyen (Westfield)

120 lbs. – Mac Cafurello (Centreville), Robert Rerras (Westfield)

126 lbs. – Diego Valencia (Centreville), John Sherman (Chantilly)

132 lbs. – Alex Woltman (Langley), Bryce Brown (Westfield)

138 lbs. – Jake Crowder (Centreville), Owen Lebkisher (Marshall)

145 lbs. – Owen Harshbarger (Westfield), Romin Bakhtiyor (Oakton)

152 lbs. – Samuel Sorrell (Madison), Isaac Hegg (Oakton)

160 lbs. – Kellen Meymarian (Chantilly), Marcelo Alcocer (Westfield)

170 lbs. – Xavier Gonzalez (Chantilly), Anthony Villarroel (Westfield)

182 lbs. – Nathan Fishman (McLean), John Kustra (Madison)

195 lbs. – Abdallah Hussein (Westfield), Nicholas Ceynowa (Madison)

220 lbs. – Chur-Yong Mun (Langley), Brigham DiVore (McLean)

285 lbs. – Brigham Hampton (Westfield), Nicolas Zuniga (Marshall)