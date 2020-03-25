Redskins trade for Panthers QB Kyle Allen

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) –

The Washington Redskins announced in a press release on Tuesday that they have traded a 2020 5th round draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for back up quarterback Kyle Allen.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke news of the trade on Twitter on Monday.

The Allen trade adds some quarterback competition for last year’s first round draft pick Dwayne Haskins, who head coach Ron Rivera has been vocal about having to earn that starting spot.

Allen took over for the Panthers in week 3 last season after starting quarterback Cam Newton suffered a foot injury. According to ESPN stats, Allen appeared in 13 games for Carolina in 2019, throwing for 3,322 yards for 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.