The Washington Redskins to review name change

In this Aug. 28, 2009 file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is shown on the field before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday, the Washington Redskins released a statement announcing that they will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name.

The team name has been a controversy for years, but has recently been put back up for discussion to the recent events happening around the country.

Recently, the team has been receiving feedback from not just the community, but the sponsors as well. FedEx, the company that owns the title to the Redskins home stadium, has told the team to change the name. Nike has even taken team merchandise off of their website.

Washington Owner Dan Snyder has gone on record in the past saying he would never change the name, but now is willing to put it up for discussion.

“The process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” said Snyder.

Head coach Ron Rivera also came out with a statement, saying “This issue is of personal importance to me.”

No date has been set on when the decision will be made.