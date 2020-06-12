Redskins’ Haskins takes part in DC peaceful protests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — All around the United States, citizens have been taking part in the peaceful protests to support racial injustice. Even professional athletes have been participating.

For the Washington Redskins, quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on the streets in DC to show his support. The QB posted to his social media photos of himself in the nation’s capital, walking with other citizens. Haskins had much to say about his first peaceful protest.

“It was just a great experience,” said Haskins. “Just the energy and the atmosphere when you walk around people and how much you’re supporting the cause. And just being normal person felt great.”