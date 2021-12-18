RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS: ‘The Challenge’ brought some of the best talent from Frederick County, Maryland

Thomas Johnson’s Cecil Doherty celebrates after sending his team to the first overtime at the buzzer

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Some of the top local public school teams in Frederick County, Maryland got to test themselves right before the holiday break, in ‘The Challenge’ showcase at Hood College.

Thomas Johnson Patriots vs. Saint John’s Catholic Prep Vikings

Despite a late scare against the Saint John’s Catholic Prep Vikings, the Thomas Johnson Patriots managed to hold on and overcome the odds in a double-overtime thriller, winning 78-72.

Oscar Contreras led the Patriots with 21 points, and was named as the MVP of the game.

Walkersville Lions vs. Urbana Hawks

The Walkersville Lions burst out to a commanding lead, and held on till the final whistle; beating the Urbana Hawks 51-42.

Josh Stevens led all scorers in the game with 28 points, including six triples.

Other Scores: