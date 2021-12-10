RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS: Ten of the best high school girls basketball teams in America compete in the Capital Invitational Thursday

Sidwell Friends school girls basketball head coach Tamika Dudley addresses her team during the Capital Invitational, hosted by Sidwell, on December 9, 2021.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Sidwell Friends school hosted ten of the best high school girls basketball teams in America Thursday night for the Capital Invitational. WDVM covered all five of the evening’s games.

Christ the King (New York) vs. Sidwell Friends

This game was the main event featuring the host team Sidwell Friends, who are ranked No. 4 nationally by ESPN. Christ the King is No. 25 in America on ESPN’s list.

Sidwell is led by three stars: UCLA commit senior Kiki Rice, five-star junior Jadyn Donovan and sophomore sensation, who is already on ESPN’s sophomore watch list, Kendall Dudley.

Sidwell cruised to a 67-40 win over Christ the King Thursday. Donovan led the way with 23 points, while Rice added 17 points. In addition to their featured trio, the Quakers also received key contributions from sophomore guard Leah Harmon. Sidwell improved to 4-0 with the win.

DeSoto (Texas) vs. Bishop McNamara

DeSoto entered this game 9-0, ranked as the number one high school girls basketball team in the nation by ESPN, boasting LSU commit Sa’mya Smith, Texas commit Amina Muhammad and Kentucky commit Tionna Herron.

The local squad, Bishop McNamara, ranked fifth in the nation by ESPN, has no shortage of talent. Texas A&M commit Gia Cooke and West Virginia commit Yonta Vaugh lead the way, but McNamara’s roster also includes four star junior Shanya Jah, four star sophomore Madison McDaniel and two freshmen already ranked on ESPN’s top recruits list – Zhen Craft and Kennedy Hall.

DeSoto won the game, 62-41. McNamara drops to 2-2, their other loss came to Sidwell Friends.

IMG Academy (Florida) vs. St. John’s College high school

Both St. John’s and IMG are both ranked in the ESPN top 25 list nationally. IMG features two star seniors – Oregon commit Grace Van Slooten and Arizona commit Kailyn Gilbert. Four star junior Delaney Thomas leads the way for the Cadets.

St. John’s played IMG tough, but fell 48-32, dropping to 3-1.

St. Mary’s (California) vs. Paul VI

This matchup did not feature two ESPN top 25 teams, though Paul VI won 51-37, and could find themselves back on the list soon. The Panthers cruised to an early lead in the first half, and closed it out after the break. Four star junior Hannah Hidalgo is a player to watch for Paul VI. St. Mary’s guard Shay Ciezki is committed to play at Penn State.

Winston Salem Christian (North Carolina) vs. Riverdale Baptist

The invitational’s first game of the evening also did feature top 25 teams. Riverdale Baptist faced off with Winston Salem Christian and struggled, losing 59-26.