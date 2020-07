LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) –

The Washington Football has begun training camp and all eyes are on the young quarterbacks.

Dwayne Haskins is in the top spot right now, but remember Washington picked up another young arm in Kyle Allen this offseason.

Alex Smith looks to make his return this season after almost two years on the sidelines due to injury. Smith is not yet cleared to play but brings a ton of experience to a young QB room.