Reactions from coaches in Frederick County, for start of winter sports

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The MPSSAA Winter sports season has officially begun in Frederick County, as high schools return to practice and/or tryouts, within the limits presented by Frederick County Public Schools.

On Wednesday, Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) announced that high school athletes would be required to wear masks for participation, in order to minimize risk for the athletes. If students are unable to obtain a mask, FCPS will provide them with one.

All workouts initially, will only operate in a skill-based format, the same as FCPS’ Return to Play during the late summer/early Fall period.

“Just being around the guys, and everything – I think that aspect as well, I’m really excited for.” said Oakdale basketball Head Coach Brandon Long, “I think that will be the great aspect of it, excuse me. But just I want everybody to be safe and healthy.”

“I’m hoping that we can get to two weeks, and if there are no outbreaks, no teams have to quarantine or shut down because of COVID – then we can then progress to the next stage of practice and tryouts – but I am very excited.” said Frederick girls basketball Head Coach, Tony Murray.

According to the plan for this season, competition will begin January 4th, and the season itself will end on February 13th. This would allow for six weeks of competition, for high schools.