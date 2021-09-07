Ravens signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to practice squad

OWINGS MILL, Md. (WDVM) – According to an initial report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens will address their issues at running back depth, by signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bell will likely be moved up to the 53-man roster, when ready.
The 29-year old veteran, Bell was a four-time All-Pro for the Steelers, rushed for just 1,117 yards on 3.4 yards per carry over the past two seasons. He had 66 catches for 461 yards for the New York Jets in 2019, then had a combined 16 receptions for 138 yards for the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs last year.
This article will be updated.