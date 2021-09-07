Ravens signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to practice squad

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts next to New York Jets outside linebacker James Burgess, center, and running back Le’Veon Bell (26) after an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

OWINGS MILL, Md. (WDVM) – According to an initial report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens will address their issues at running back depth, by signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bell will likely be moved up to the 53-man roster, when ready.

Having lost RBs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hall to season-ending injuries, the Ravens are signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad, per source. He soon is likely to be added to the 53-man roster when ready. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2021

The 29-year old veteran, Bell was a four-time All-Pro for the Steelers, rushed for just 1,117 yards on 3.4 yards per carry over the past two seasons. He had 66 catches for 461 yards for the New York Jets in 2019, then had a combined 16 receptions for 138 yards for the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs last year.

This article will be updated.