Ravens select Penn State’s Jayson Oweh at No. 31 in NFL Draft

Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) chases Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 07, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh is a first-round draft pick.

The Baltimore Ravens selected the edge rusher at No. 31 late in the first round:

Oweh joins fellow Nittany Lion Micah Parsons as a first-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He had his breakout season as a redshirt freshman in 2019 finishing with five sacks and two forced fumbles. Oweh did not record a sack in the shortened 2020 season, but earned First Team All-Big Ten honors with 38 tackles (6.5 for a loss).

Oweh is known for his potential, high ceiling and athletic ability. He dazzled at Penn State’s pro day and boosted his draft stock.

It is the first time Penn State has multiple first-round draft picks since 2003.