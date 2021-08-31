Ravens reach 53-man roster; release Pernell McPhee, Anthony Levine; waive Trace McSorley

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Ravens reached the 53-man roster on Tuesday, parting ways with 21 players, notably with veterans OLB Pernell McPhee, DB Anthony Levine, TE Eric Tomlinson and DT Justin Ellis.

Though released, there is a pathway for some of those players to re-sign as the roster could, even still, look different come Wednesday with Baltimore expected to move some players on the 53-man to the injured-reserve.

On Tuesday, Baltimore also waived quarterback, Trace McSorely, making Tyler Huntley the official and sole backup to Lamar Jackson.

