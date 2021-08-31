Ravens reach 53-man roster; release Pernell McPhee, Anthony Levine; waive Trace McSorley

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, second from left, the team’s 2021 first round draft pick, warms up with teammates during the team’s NFL football training, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Owings Mills, Md. Also seen are running back Ty’Son Williams (34), running back Nate McCrary (18), wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) and running back Gus Edwards (35). (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Ravens reached the 53-man roster on Tuesday, parting ways with 21 players, notably with veterans OLB Pernell McPhee, DB Anthony Levine, TE Eric Tomlinson and DT Justin Ellis.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/rvvPpLQjiJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2021

Though released, there is a pathway for some of those players to re-sign as the roster could, even still, look different come Wednesday with Baltimore expected to move some players on the 53-man to the injured-reserve.

So moving those guys to I.R. would open up roster spots for veterans like OLB Pernell McPhee, S Anthony Levine Sr., TE Eric Tomlinson and NT Justin Ellis to return. Not sure all 4 will be back, but a few of them figure to be. https://t.co/hHSU6qXjdZ — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 31, 2021

On Tuesday, Baltimore also waived quarterback, Trace McSorely, making Tyler Huntley the official and sole backup to Lamar Jackson.