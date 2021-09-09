Ravens potentially lose RB Gus Edwards, CB Marcus Peters to season ending knee injuries

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries as RB Gus Edwards and CB Marcus Peters both suffered potentially season ending injuries Thursday at practice.

Edwards, if confirmed to be out for the season, would be the third running back the Ravens would lose in just 12 days, with running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill already out for the season with torn ACLs.

This is all happens before the Ravens even take a regular season snap, which is why they recently signed Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad, and as of Thursday, signed free agent Devonta Freeman.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh took questions from the media ahead of practice on Thursday, which was cut short due to the injuries suffered, and said Le’Veon could be activated for Monday night’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Yeah I think there’s a chance with the new rules,” said Harbaugh. “Le’Veon’s a guy I think we’re very familiar with obviously. We’ve played against him so many times in so many highly competitive, emotional games. It was fun to have him in for the workout, he had a good workout. Practiced yesterday, did a good job. So, we’ll have a process with him. He’s excited, he’s learning and we’ll see where it goes.”