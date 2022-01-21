Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale after 10 seasons

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale looks on before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday that they have fired defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale a year before his contract is due to expire.

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions,” said head coach John Harbaugh in a statement. “We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done.”

Baltimore’s defense, though depleted all season with the loss of key players even before the season started, was ranked 25th in the the NFL this season in total defense (363.4 yards per game), and last in passing yards allowed (278.9 per game). It was the worst Ravens defense under Martindale, who’s previous four defenses never finished outside of the Top 10.

“Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it’s the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

Prior to joining the Ravens in 2012 as a defensive linebackers coach, and then promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018, Martindale coached for the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders.