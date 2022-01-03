Ravens lose 5th straight; longest slide under John Harbaugh

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens dropped their fifth straight game on Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Rams 20-19.
It’s the longest slide under head coach John Harbaugh.
Baltimore failed to score an offensive touchdown, settling for four Justin Tucker field goals after a Chuck Clarke pick six.
WATCH: “If we score touchdowns, we win the game. It’s that simple.”
The Ravens held the best record in the AFC five weeks ago and had a 83.4 percent chance of making the playoffs according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). Now, after five straight losses, the Ravens have just a 2 percent chance of making the playoffs.
Baltimore will face its division rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the regular season this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.