Ravens hold moment of silence for George Floyd

The Baltimore Ravens held a moment of silence for George Floyd during a team meeting on Thursday.

The details were shared in an e-mail from head coach John Harbaugh which was then shared on social media by Ravens fullback, Patrick Ricard. In the e-mail, it stated that the moment of silence would last for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the amount of time that video footage showed former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Raven’s owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, through their foundation, have also committed $1 million to organizations that promote social injustice reform.

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens have jointly committed funds to support social justice reform throughout the Baltimore community. A committee of current and former players will determine which Baltimore-area programs will directly benefit: pic.twitter.com/wvBIHKUIfi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 1, 2020



NHL matches P.K. Subban’s $50,000 donation to Goerge Floyd’s daughter

The NHL, which is a predominantly white league, has also shown their support for those victim to social injustice.

New Jersey Devil defensemen, P.K. Subban, spoke out on his social media calling for social injustice reform using his tagline “change the game.”

“Change the game means change the narrative,” Subban explained. “Justice has to happen. Change needs to come, but we need everyone and all people to look at our lives and see where we can help that change and do out part.”

In the video, Subban also announced that he had donated $50,000 to the daughter of George Floyd, and the NHL has since matched the donation.