Ravens exercise Lamar Jackson’s fifth-year option

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, guaranteed the organization would pick up the option earlier in the week on “The Rich Eisen Show,” but it became official on Friday and will keep the NFL’s 2019 MVP in the Charm City through the 2022-2023 season.

Jackson has led the Ravens flock to three straight postseason appearance since being drafted in 2018, and this season made history by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to record back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons.

The 24-year-old quarterback will make $23.02 million in 2022 according the the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement but both parties have expressed a desire to get a long-term deal done before then.

“That’s definitely a fluid thing,” said Ravens General Manager, Eric DeCosta. “Lamar and I have had a discussion about that. It’s important to us, and it’s important to him. Lamar is obviously a very patient guy. He wants to be the best he can be. He wants this team to be the best it can be, and he wants to win very badly. So, we’re aligned that way. I’m confident that we’ll continue to discuss this, and I think at some point, hopefully, we’ll have some good news for everybody.”