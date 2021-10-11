Ravens Can Set New NFL Rushing Record Against The Colts

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens can set a new NFL rushing record Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts if they can put up 100 yards or more rushing.

If the Ravens can do that, it will be their 44th straight game of 100 plus rushing yards which would break the current record of 43 consecutive games of 100 plus yards rushing set by the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1974-1977.

“We’ve been doing it ever since I’ve been here,” said Lamar Jackson. “Especially because it’s a rivalry’s record – it would be dope if we do that.”

The Ravens kept their 100 plus rushing yard streak alive last Sunday against the Broncos in what has since been a controversial subject. The Ravens were three yards shy of 100 with three seconds left in the game when Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, called for Jackson to run for the extra yards to put them over 100, rather than taking a knee in what some viewed as ‘breaking football etiquette.’ Harbaugh stood by his decision to run the ball after the game saying that it was important to the team to keep that record alive.

“It’s one of those things that’s meaningful,” said Harbaugh. “It’s a very, very tough record to accomplish. As a head coach, I think you do that for your players and you do that for your coaches, and that’s something they’ll have for the rest of their lives.”

Since Pittsburgh set the current record of 43 consecutive games 44 years ago, no team, other than the Ravens, has been able to compile more than 30 straight games of 100 yards or more rushing. The Cleveland Browns hold the second longest active streak behind the Ravens at six games.

“I don’t be looking up records and being like ‘dang – what record can we break this week’,” said Jackson. “It just happens to happen. We’re working hard. We’re trying to get yards on the field and trying to score touchdowns and we end up breaking record with doing it so we just gotta keep that mindset going.”