Ravens acquire former Terp Yannick Ngakoue

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is pictured during the first half an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-26. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Former Maryland Terrapins standout Yannick Ngakoue is now a Baltimore Raven.

Baltimore acquired the standout veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a third round pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth round pick in 2022.

A native of Bowie and graduate of Friendship Collegiate Academy in DC, Ngakoue spent several seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings during the offseason.

In six games for the Vikings – Ngakoue had five sacks, two forced fumbles, seven quarterback hits and five tackles for losses.

Ngakoue bolsters a Baltimore defense that’s already allowing a league best just over 17 points per game.