Quince Orchard stars shine in modified scrimmage against Sherwood

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County high school football made its long awaited return on Friday night.

“It felt good just running out here and just playing,” senior running back Jeremiah White, who is committed to play football at Division II Wheeling University, said. “Even if there was no fans, it just felt really really good that my teammates were able to play and also for myself.”

Teams throughout the county played control scrimmages to ease the players back into game action. Quince Orchard and Sherwood played one quarter of game like action.

“Felt amazing going against someone else instead of hitting all my teammates,” Maryland commit and senior linebacker Demeioun Robinson said. “So it felt great. I got a rage inside of my body when I was hitting.”

Senior quarterback Brian Plummer, who will play college football at Buffalo, connected with Martavian Davis for the lone touchdown of the game. Maryland commit Demeioun Robinson shined as well, making plays on defense.

“It felt great that we got to come back out here and play,” Plummer said. “Been waiting for this for like 16, 17 months and the time finally came so it felt great to be back out.”

Montgomery County teams will play two more games on two Fridays in April – April 9 and April 16. Quince Orchard will visit its rival Northwest on April 9.