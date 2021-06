IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Quince Orchard Cougars advance to the 4A West Region I finals, after upsetting the #1 Urbana Hawks on the road, beating them 11-10.

The Cougars came alive early in this game, breaking out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning; before the Hawks spoiled their fun with a 7-1 run, entering the top of the fourth.

Quince Orchard will travel to NorthWest High School, to take on the Jaguars in the region finals.