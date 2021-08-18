Quince Orchard high school reports six cases of COVID, several cases among football team

The Quince Orchard high school football team won the Maryland 4A state championship in 2018 and lost in the state semifinals in 2019.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Quince Orchard High School is facing a COVID-19 outbreak, a Montgomery County Public Schools official confirms.

A Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed to WDVM Wednesday that “a lot of those” cases are from the football team.

Quince Orchard notified parents of the outbreak in an e-mail sent on Tuesday, writing that six individuals who were last at the school on Monday tested positive for COVID. Following county health guidelines, the school notified individuals who were known to have direct contact with those who tested positive and advised them to quarantine.

According to the Montgomery County 2021-22 reopening guide, “unvaccinated MCPS students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days. Students and staff who are fully vaccinated (two weeks past their final dose) are exempt from quarantine unless they develop COVID-19 symptoms, it is recommended that they get tested.”

The first day of the 2021-22 MCPS school year is Monday, August 30, Quince Orchard football’s first game is at home on Friday, September 3. Both of those dates would be after a 10-day quarantine.

Randi Bass contributed to this report.