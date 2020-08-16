QB Alex Smith activated by Washington, cleared for practice

FILE – Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in a Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, in Landover, Md. Quarterback Alex Smith was activated Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team, the latest step in his remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivai, Files)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.

The move means that Smith now is allowed to participate in Washington’s padded practices when the team can move to that phase of training camp Tuesday.

It could make for an interesting dynamic at QB, where Washington also has Dwayne Haskins, its 2019 first-round draft pick, and free-agent addition Kyle Allen.

The 36-year-old Smith is signed through 2022. He hasn’t played since November 2018, when his right fibula and tibia broke when Smith was hit during a loss to the Houston Texans.

A physical exam last month showed the leg was medically recovered from the gruesome injury, but he was placed on the PUP list then because he wasn’t yet fully cleared for contact or full football activity.

Smith threw for 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games with Washington after being acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade and signed to a $94 million, four-year contract.

During a career that also included time with the San Francisco 49ers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft has thrown for 34,068 yards, 193 TDs and 101 INTs.

