Public vs. Private: Paul VI girl’s basketball defeats Madison 53-27

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday night, in a battle of the top private and public schools in northern Virginia, it was the Paul VI Panthers who came out on top, defeating Madison 53-27.

PVI came out strong in the first quarter, racing out to a 13-0 lead before the Warhawks were able to score their first point. It wasn’t until a minute left in the opening quarter when Madison scored their first basket.

The Panthers led 34-8 at the half, and cruised the rest of the way, handing the Warhawks their second loss of the season, both being to private schools.