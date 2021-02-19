PSU women’s hockey wins first CHA conference championship in regular season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s hockey is getting closer to the postseason and is already picking up some championship hardware.

The team defeated RIT 5-0 Friday to lock up the regular-season College Hockey America conference championship.

It is the first time the program has won a regular-season CHA championship. Julie Gough scored the hat trick with three goals on the day. Olivia Wallin and Jess Ciarrocchi also netted goals.

Penn State has three more games left in the regular season sitting at 14-1-2 overall. The CHA tournament will take place March 5-6.