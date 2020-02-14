PSU volleyball coach Russ Rose signs contract extension

Penn State athletics announced a contract extension for volleyball coach Russ Rose on the Penn State coaches show Thursday night.

Rose has signed a four-year extension to stay with the Penn State volleyball program.

Exciting news from the @ESPNRadio1450 Coaches Show tonight!@SandyB_PSUAD announced that head coach Russ Rose signed a four-year extension! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/ntYzQzub1E — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) February 14, 2020

Rose recently finished his 41st year as the head volleyball coach at Penn State. He is already an American Volleyball Coaches of America hall of famer. He has led Penn State to a record seven national titles and 17 Big Ten championships.

He has more wins than any other current NCAA Division I coach with 1,299.