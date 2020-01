Penn State women’s gymnastics coach Sarah Brown is expecting her second child on nearly the same day as the Big Ten Championships in March.

Brown is in her third season as the school’s gymnastics coach and is hoping to build a Big Ten bully out of the Nittany Lions.

She said she hopes to be a mentor to the young women around her – showing that you balance life and work. She wants to show it is possible to be at your best in your career and as a parent.